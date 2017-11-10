HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 11/10 - 11/16:
Friday, November 10
Friday Night Bites at Bridgeland
Lakeland Village Center, Cypress
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Opry on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Fall Classic Movie Series: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Student Performances in the Park: Garfield Elementary School Choir
Hermann Park Lake Plaza
10:00 a.m.
Cirque Mechanics "Pedal Punk"
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Tyke Hike: Birds
Baytown Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Kris Collins
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Walking Along the Trails Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park 8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, November 11
Santa's Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops, Katy and Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Barnes & Noble Bookstore Presents Peaceful Bones Book Signing by Vietnam War Veteran, Prominent Houston Doctor Samuel Axelrad, M.D.
Barnes & Noble Bookstore, River Oaks
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Saint Arnold Galveston Pub Crawl
2200 Harborside Dr., Galveston
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Veteran's Day Festival
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Grand Opening Ceremony
Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Movie Night: Captain America: The First Avenger
LaCenterra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
Dusk
Veterans Day Ceremony
Chester L Davis Sportsplex, League City
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Feed Fort Bend Block Party
Sweetwater Christian Church
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Serious Wheels: Corvette Owners Club of Houston "Open Car Show"
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Movie Under the Moon: The Jungle Book
Sugar Land Town Square
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
A Country Affair Fall Festival
First United Methodist Church, Missouri City
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Veteran's Day Special Tribute
2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Composting Class
8203 Millennium Forest Drive, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
3rd Annual Wobble Before You Gobble
11200 Broadway St., Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Showcase Kingwood Fall into the Holidays
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Boardwalk Live: Network Sound Band
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Memorial City Lights Powered by ENGIE Resources
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
6:30 p.m.
Memorial City Lights After Party at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Veterans Day at Levy Park featuring Blue Society Artists: James and the Classix, The Keisha Pratt Band and Bryan Shayne Band
Levy Park
12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Flamenco Legends by Javier Limón: The Paco de Lucía Project
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Free Train Rides for Veterans
Hermann Park Railroad
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 12
Santa's Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops, Katy and Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Grand Opening Bark Park @ Countryside
100 Alderwood, League City
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Boardwalk Live: Tejano Knights
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Texans on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
3:05 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
My First Music Lesson
Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Hope After Harvey Music Fest
Pub Galleria
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Joe Mishler
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 13
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Moores School of Music 27th Annual Choral Invitation
Moores Opera House, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football
The Square at Memorial City
7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 14
Houston: Genetic City Exhibition
University of Houston College of Architecture and Design
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Human Trafficking Community Event
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 15
America Ferrara's 'Out of Reach' at Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park
Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park, Katy
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Psychic of Light Show
Sugar Land Town Square
6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Inner City Nutcracker
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Reverend Horton Heat with Jesse Dayton
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Tom's Fun Band
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 16
Remington College Webster Campus giving Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20958 Gulf Fwy, Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
FACE Awards 2017
South Beach, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
From Swastika to Jim Crow
Center for Healing of Racism, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
BCO Meet & Greet
Kitchen 713, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Children's Bible Story Time: Man is different from the animals
Topstone Bibles & Books
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Blues and More at The Brown
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Appetizer
RA Sushi is giving all veterans a free appetizer on Saturday, Nov. 11 at their Westheimer and Town Country Blvd. locations.
