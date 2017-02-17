BALLET

Youth America Grand Prix brings high stakes and high pressure ballet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Young ballerinas came together under one roof Thursday for what's being called the Olympics of ballet. For 12-year-old dancer, Solana Delizo, her 10-year dream is on the line. (Wayne Freedman)

By
SAN MATEO, CA --
Young ballerinas came together under one roof Thursday for what's being called 'the Olympics of ballet.'

Their dancing dreams are on the line.

Things have become very serious in San Mateo--life or death serious for someone who aspires to dance professionally.

When asked if she was nervous, Delizo said, "Sort of, yeah."

Her mother says she started working on her routine in September.

For dancers, the Youth America Grand Prix is the equivalent of an NFL draft, but more graceful.

The best ballet students in this region get two minutes on stage to prove they belong in New York City competing against others from around the world. Charles Darwin eat your heart out.

"It's the creme de la creme de la creme," said judge Karine Plantadit.

These kids have come from all of California, Nevada and even Utah. There's a lot at stake.

Larissa Saveliev, formerly of the Boshoi Ballet, founded this competition which awards scholarships from 30 ballet companies which train and turn out to be the stars of our future.

Around 7pm, Delizo took the stage for her contemporary number with her 10-year dream on the line. She looked good to us, but the judges won't announce who moves on until Sunday.

When asked if she'd get homesick going to school away from home Delizo replied, "Yeah, but it's a big opportunity so I would definitely do it."
Related Topics:
entertainmentballetcompetitionscholarshipchildrendanceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BALLET
Dads join daughters at ballet class
Reimagined Nutcracker dances into Houston Ballet
Misty Copeland dancing as Cinderella in the Bayou City
Ka-pow! Celebrate Free Comic Book Day in Houston
More ballet
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Preview the delectable Oscars Governors Ball menu
Free Stuff Friday: Food, entertainment and more!
Goldberg defends Trump after alleged NYFW bullying
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Wanted: Man sought for murder of common-law wife
Scattered thundershowers pushing through Houston
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
Restaurant rewards family for kids' good behavior
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Woman with Down syndrome trains for marathon
Show More
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
TX lawmaker wants you to stop using this emoji
Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump brand online
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
Fire engulfs two homes on Houston's south side
More News
Top Video
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
More Video