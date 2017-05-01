Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath

A cavernous relic sits underneath Buffalo Bayou. Called the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, it was built in the 1920s to served as the main source of the city's drinking water, which it did for decades. Then it sprung an irreparable leak.
The cistern is about 87,500 square feet, or one-and-a-half football fields.
