For more than 150 years, a family burial vault has weathered time in downtown Houston. The stories of those who were buried in the vault are memorable and give us a look into the earliest settler in the area.
Click on the video above to get the full story.
The family vault was lost for many years and rediscovered in 1997.
Hidden Houston is an exclusive abc13 series uncovering secrets of Houston. Click here to watch more stories.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttraveltourismsummerhidden houstonHouston
entertainmenttraveltourismsummerhidden houstonHouston