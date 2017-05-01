HIDDEN HOUSTON

Hidden Houston: A Golden Dome

An abandoned palace with a giant, golden dome sits off Ashford Point. Who built it? (KTRK)

Curious visitors who drive through Houston often see a giant, golden dome atop an abandoned white building. The temple was initially built by a religious sect as a house of worship. But what happened to the building?

The building sits off Ashford Point near Richmond.

Hidden Houston is an exclusive abc13 series uncovering secrets of Houston. Click here to watch more stories.
