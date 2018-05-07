ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

HGTV 'Fixer Upper' star runs Waco Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

HGTV 'Fixer Upper" star runs Silo District District Marathon (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines hosted the inaugural Silo District marathon in Waco, Texas on Sunday.

Gaines reportedly ran the full marathon and won first place wearing a tool belt.

Joanna added a series of videos and photos to her Instagram stories, which shared some the inspirational messages that people shared with Chip and his fellow racers.

While Joanna, who's pregnant with the couple's fifth child, watched the run from a golf cart, other family members including the couple's daughters, Ella and Emma, hit the pavement to share the fun with their father.

All profits from the race will go to fund research on rare cancers, according to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation. The foundation was in honor of Gabe Grunewald, a mid-distance runner who's been battling cancer since 2009.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymarathonsWaco
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
'Idol' contestant who forgot lyrics: 'I was giving (up) my spot'
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Former HBU football star's death investigated as apparent fall
Moments before deadly west Houston crash caught on dashcam
Houston students admit to 'Juuling' at area high school
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
The Woodlands to host city's first-ever Pride Festival
Man charged in young girl's sex abuse gets life in prison
Flying termites cause damage to Houston homes
Show More
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
HCC's Central campus to remain closed Tuesday after threat
Woman rescued by officers after crashing car into Sugar Land lake
Gun range employee indicted in man's death turns himself in
Chase suspect charged with murder of innocent driver
More News