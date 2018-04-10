Here's how you can score $10 'Hamilton' tickets in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3309145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Novarro has more on the Broadway star's health scare.

For fans who have wanted to see one of the most popular Broadway shows in the country while it's in Houston, now's the time.The popular musical "Hamilton" is offering 32 orchestra seat tickets for $10 each during its April 24 through May 20 performances.The show's producer and BBVA Compass Broadway teamed up to give away the tickets at a reduced price.The tickets will be made available through an online lottery starting on April 22 at 11 a.m. that can be entered through the Hamilton Musical app.Tickets for the Tony-winning show, when available, can normally run well into the hundreds of dollars.