FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --"You're killing me, Smalls."
It's that famous movie phrase we all remember from the 90s comedy "The Sandlot."
If you were a kid during that decade and loved the game of baseball, "Sandlot" is definitely on your list of sports movie faves. The kids in the movie reminded you of at least one person who always wore their favorite team's baseball cap or chewed Big Chew.
Now let's take you back to that movie we will "FOR-EV-ER" love and tell you a few things you might not have known about it, courtesy of IMDB.
"Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans had actors Tom Guiry, who played Scotty Smalls, and Mike Vitar, who played Benny Rodriguez, meet and rehearse together weeks before the rest of the actors showed up to film. They created such a strong bond that the others actually believed Guiry and Vitar had been friends for a long time.
Sometimes movies aren't complete for months and months, or even years, but "Sandlot" was shot in just 42 days.
Ever wonder what is used to create vomit in movies? There's a scene in "The Sandlot" where the boys had all that confidence to get on an amusement ride after trying chewing tobacco. It didn't go very well and they vomited everywhere while they were still on the ride. The fake vomit was created from a mixture of split pea soup, baked beans, oatmeal, water and movie gel.
Most of the time during filming, the weather was very hot, but scenes at the pool were overcast and the water was 56 degrees. The kids were cold and shivering.
Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, and Grant Gelt had roles in episodes of "Boy Meets World."
Ham Porter's famous line, "You're killing me, Smalls," is from the famous quote, "They're killing me out there, Whitey," spoken by Denver Broncos coach Lou Saban.
P.F. Flyers were worn by the kids throughout the movie.
A song by The Drifters played in each scene involving Wendy Peffercorn.
"Hercules" was an English Mastiff and was played in part by a giant beast puppet. Evans wrote about it in his blog.
"I had several giant beast puppets built for the movie. One was a completely articulated giant the beast head and another was a full over-sized giant beast puppet suit brought to life by two brave puppeteers actually inside the suit," Evans wrote.
If you're wanting to relive some of those great "Sandlot" moments, you can get a chance to do it with the actors themselves. Four of them will be making their way to Friendswood in January for an event at a sports memorabilia store.
You can meet and get an autograph from Yeah-Yeah, Squints, Timmy and Tommy "Repeat" Timmons at Fiterman Sports Group on Jan. 20.
