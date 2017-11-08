Two winners of the CMA Awards have already been announced ahead of the show on Wednesday night.Glen Campbell, who passed away in August, won Musical Event of the Year with Willie Nelson, while the Brothers Osborne won Music Video of the Year, "Good Morning America" revealed on Wednesday morning.As for the rest of the categories, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban, top the list.The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be hosted for the 10th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.Here's the full list of nominees and the winners so far:Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy"Vice" - Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey FanjoyGarth BrooksLuke BryanEric ChurchChris StapletonKeith Urban"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell"Dirt On My Boots" - Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric MasseThe Breaker - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay JoyceFrom A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris StapletonHeart Break - Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbeeThe Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave CobbThe Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse"Better Man" -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen"Body Like A Back Road" -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne"Dirt On My Boots" -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley"Tin Man" -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon RandallKelsea BalleriniMiranda LambertReba McEntireMaren MorrisCarrie UnderwoodDierks BentleyEric ChurchThomas RhettChris StapletonKeith UrbanLady AntebellumLittle Big TownOld DominionRascal FlattsZac Brown BandDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLOCASHMaddie & TaeBrothers OsborneJerry Douglas (Dobro)Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)Dann Huff (Guitar)Mac McAnally (Guitar)Derek Wells (Guitar)Luke CombsOld DominionJon PardiBrett YoungLauren Alaina"Barrett, Fox & Berry" with Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry on KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Oregon"Ben and Arnie" with Arnie Andrews and Ben Butler on WCOW, La Crosse, Wisconsin"The Cat Pak Morning Show" with Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton on WYCT, Pensacola, Florida"Officer Don and DeAnn" with Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens on WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky"Scotty & Cara in the Morning" with Scotty Cox and Cara Denis on KCLR, Columbia, MissouriBrent Michaels on KUZZ, Bakersfield, California"Cash and Bradley" with Natalie Cash and Matt Bradley with KWEN, Tulsa, Oklahoma"The Dex and Mo Show" with Bill "Dex" Poindexter and Melissa "Mo" Turner on WUSY, Chattanooga, Tennessee"New Country Mornings" with Nancy Wilson and James Frye on WHKO, Dayton, Ohio"Tom & Becky" with Owens and Becky Palmer on WBBS, Syracuse, New York"Amanda and Jesse" with Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack on WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio"The Boxer Show" with "Boxer" Brandon Nasby on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio"Double-L" with Lois Lewis on KWNR, Las Vegas, Nevada"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" with Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and JoJo Meza on KAJA, San Antonio, Texas"Tige And Daniel" with Tige Rodgers, Daniel Baker, and Mari Mueller on WSIX, Nashville, Tennessee"Woody and the Wake-UP Call" with Woody Johnson, Dan E. Zuko, and Kayla Hanley on WCOL, Columbus, Ohio"Bud and Broadway" with Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, and Kelly Rebal on WIL, St. Louis, Missouri"Michael J On Air" with Michael J. Stuehler on WPOC, Baltimore, Maryland"Mike & Amy" with Mike Chase and Amy Faust on KWJJ, Portland, Oregon"Paul Schadt and Meg" with Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, and Geof Knight on WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina"The Q Morning Zoo" with Tim Tuttle, Kevin Kline, and Erica Rico on KKBQ, Houston-Galveston, Texas"American Country Countdown" with Kix Brooks on Cumulus"The Big D and Bubba Show" with Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville on Compass Media Networks"The Blair Garner Show" with Blair Garner on Cumulus"The Bobby Bones Show" with Bobby Bones on iHeartMedia"Country Gold" with Terri Clark on Westwood OneKCLR in Columbia, MissouriKKNU in Eugene-Springfield, OregonKORA in Bryan-College Station, TexasWCOW in La Crosse, WisconsinWYCT in Pensacola, FloridaCKRY in Calgary, Alberta, CanadaKXKT in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-IowaWBBS in Syracuse, New YorkWIVK in Knoxville, TennesseeWYRK in Buffalo-Niagara Falls, New YorkKCYY in San Antonio, TexasWCOL in Columbus, OhioWQDR in Raleigh-Durham, North CarolinaWQIK in Jacksonville, FloridaWSIX in Nashville, TennesseeKPLX in Dallas-Ft. Worth, TexasKUPL in Portland, OregonKWJJ in Portland, OregonWIL in St. Louis, MissouriWKKT in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, North Carolina