Here are 9 celebrities who invested in tequila brands

We've seen a bunch of alcoholic spirits get a boost from a trusted celebrity, whether it's from an endorsement or an outright ownership.It seems no type of liquor has drawn celebrity appeal more than tequila.From aging rockers to enterprising rappers, tequila looks like the drink of choice to put a big name behind.Here are some notable stars who have owned tequila brands:- The Oscar winner co-founded his Casamigos brand with his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013. Last month, the actor, whose net worth is reported at $500 million, sold Casamigos in a deal valued at $1 billion.- The former boy bander, who has taken shots of the agave-based liquor at his concerts, founded his Tequila 901 in 2009. It was acquired five years later and renamed Sauza 901. Timberlake remains attached to the brand as its celebrity spokesperson.- The guitar legend invested in Casa Noble Tequila in 2011 but sold his share in 2014.- The one-time Van Halen lead singer launched the Cabo Wabo brand of tequila inside his flagship restaurant of the same name in 1999. The tequila launched as a product sold in stores in 2006. By 2007, Hagar sold a majority of Cabo Wabo for $80 million, later selling out completely in 2010. This wouldn't be the end of his tequila ventures. He would go on to launch another brand with...- The Maroon 5 singer teamed up with Hagar to launch Santo Mezquila, which blends tequila and its off-shoot mezcal. They launched this past February.- The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is no stranger to liquor branding, having launched his successful Ciroc vodka. As an encore, Diddy co-founded Deleon Tequila as a luxury brand of the liquor. A bottle costs up to $850.- Having never met a drink he dislikes, the Oklahoma-native entered the tequila market with Wild Shot Mescal, which was first developed for his I Love This Bar and Grill restaurants.- The current host of EXTRA and the former A.C. Slater invested in this brand of tequila which was served at his wedding. In fact, 120 bottles of Casa Mexico was served, according to the tequila's website. The liquor also boasts boxer Oscar De La Hoya as a partner.- Responding to the need of a "diet" version of alcoholic spirits, Real Housewife star Bethenney Frankel launched her successful Skinnygirl brand of vodka, wine and ready-to-serve cocktails. She has six different flavors of Skinnygirl margaritas.- The man famed for being "wasted away in Margaritaville" lends his famed multi-million dollar brand to a line of liquor, including tequila. Under the Margaritaville brand, you can get gold and silver tequila, as well as ready-to-serve margaritas. Just search for your lost shaker of salt.