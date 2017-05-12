ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Potter is coming to the Houston Symphony

EMBED </>More Videos

The magic and music of Harry Potter is coming to the Houston Symphony. (Warner Bros.)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are a Harry Potter fan, listen up!

Harry, Ron, and Hermoine are coming to Houston for a July concert. Well, sort of.

The Houston Symphony will present Academy Award-winning composer John Williams' unforgettable score simultaneously as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" plays on a 40-foot screen at Jones Hall.

The event is part of global tour visiting 35 countries through 2018. The tour will make its way into Houston on July 21 and 22.

Tickets are on sale now at www.houstonsymphony.org.

You can also get tickets at the Jones Hall box office, at 615 Louisiana Street in downtown Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentartmovie newsmovieslive musiceventsharry potterbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
Check This Out Houston
Nicki Minaj invests in higher education for her fans
13 dream jobs Disney is hiring for right now
Mariachi: Heart, soul and passion
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for WH
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
'Dance Moms' star speaks out exclusively to ABC News
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 children killed in Montgomery Co. fire
Evacuation lifted after tank farm fire in Beach City
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Mom raises $18,000 to buy lunch for hungry students
Best brunch spots to treat mom
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight at IAH
Show More
94 freebies for your week ahead
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Rockets season ends with blowout loss in Game 6
More News
Top Video
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Evacuation lifted after tank farm fire in Beach City
Mom raises $18,000 to buy lunch for hungry students
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
More Video