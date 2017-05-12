Harry Potter is coming to the Houston Symphony

If you are a Harry Potter fan, listen up!Harry, Ron, and Hermoine are coming to Houston for a July concert. Well, sort of.The Houston Symphony will present Academy Award-winning composer John Williams' unforgettable score simultaneously as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" plays on a 40-foot screen at Jones Hall.The event is part of global tour visiting 35 countries through 2018. The tour will make its way into Houston on July 21 and 22.Tickets are on sale now atYou can also get tickets at the Jones Hall box office, at 615 Louisiana Street in downtown Houston.