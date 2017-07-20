ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Potter performances at the Houston Symphony sold out

The magic and music of Harry Potter is coming to the Houston Symphony. (Warner Bros.)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are a Harry Potter fan, act fast!

Harry, Ron, and Hermoine are coming to Houston for a July concert. Well, sort of.

The Houston Symphony will present Academy Award-winning composer John Williams' unforgettable score simultaneously as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" plays on a 40-foot screen at Jones Hall.

The event is part of global tour visiting 35 countries through 2018. The tour will make its way into Houston on July 21 and 22.

Tickets are sold out, with only a limited number of single seats available for each show.

For tickets, visit www.houstonsymphony.org or call the Patron Services Center at (713) 224-7575.
