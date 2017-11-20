Action hero Harrison Ford lent a hand to first-responders after a driver veered off a highway in Santa Paula, California, and crashed into an embankment Sunday.Authorities said around 12:10 p.m. a call came in regarding a vehicle on the side of the road on the eastbound 126 Freeway.Ford helped the victim, authorities said. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.A representative for the actor did not have a comment.