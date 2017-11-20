CELEBRITY

Harrison Ford helps out driver who veered off S. California freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Harrison Ford to the rescue: Actor acts to help crashed motorist (KTRK)

SANTA PAULA, California --
Action hero Harrison Ford lent a hand to first-responders after a driver veered off a highway in Santa Paula, California, and crashed into an embankment Sunday.

Authorities said around 12:10 p.m. a call came in regarding a vehicle on the side of the road on the eastbound 126 Freeway.

Ford helped the victim, authorities said. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

A representative for the actor did not have a comment.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcar crashcelebrityrescueCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
'Transparent' star facing sex harassment allegations
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
'Transparent' star facing sex harassment allegations
Cancer survivor stars as 1st female Tiny Tim
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'F-TRUMP' driver to speak on new controversial decal
Charles Manson dies at 83
ROAD TO RECOVERY: A slow rebuilding in Port Arthur
Fans camp out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
Planned implosion brings down Atlanta's Georgia Dome
Thanksgiving week begins with a cool snap
'Transparent' star facing sex harassment allegations
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Show More
Boat found spinning out of control in deadly mishap
How a unique look makes the next "It" girl
P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance
Youth football team learning life lessons through season
AMAs honor first responders in show open
More News
Top Video
ROAD TO RECOVERY: A slow rebuilding in Port Arthur
'Transparent' star facing sex harassment allegations
'F-TRUMP' driver to speak on new controversial decal
Best free apps for Black Friday shopping
More Video