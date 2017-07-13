ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston Food Bank celebrating Houston Day

Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Shout out to the 713! July 13 is Houston Day. Houston Food Bank is celebrating the day by giving back and you can help!

This city deep in the heart of Texas goes by many names. Whether you call it the Bayou City, Space City, H-town, HTX, Clutch City or another nickname, there's much to be proud of.

From rodeos and restaurants to Beyonce and Bun B, Houston is by far the best and most charitable city in all of Texas. Houston is home to the largest food bank in the country with volunteers as devoted as Hakeem Olajuwon during the NBA Finals.

Celebrate all the great things about the Bayou City while giving back to our own community with the Houston Food Bank's 713 Houston Day. This special event will consist of a short volunteer shift followed by a social hour featuring local artists, DJs, slabs, drinks, food trucks and more.
Date: Thursday, July 13, 2017

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Houston Food Bank | 535 Portwall Street

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
