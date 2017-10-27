No matter the age, nothing says "Halloween" like a phenomenal costume party. From sexy masked soirees and exclusive parties at luxurious hotels to trendy bar crawls and Halloween-themed music festivals, we've got you covered with the best of this year's spookiest shindigs on Friday and Saturday nights.Details: If you're looking for the right party to show off your goods with other sexy partygoers, Dirty Dirty Dirty 2 is the event for you. The celebration marks the 10th anniversary of the eponymous event, hosted by Marcus Sloan and Shannon Hall then and now, with Staci Henderson and Anika Jackson. For the event, multimedia venue LIFEhtx will be transformed into a European club with stunning dancers and waiters to help the fashionable crowd party the night away to the sounds of DJ Bizonee from 104.1 KRBE. And Astros fans can watch the game on a 14-foot-by-24-foot megascreen. VIP tickets are also available for private seating, "sexy wait staff" and valet service.Hours: Friday, 9 pm to 2 amEntry: Tickets start at $100