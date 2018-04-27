VIRAL

Man attempts to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla using funny, viral Craigslist ad

EMBED </>More Videos

A man's brutally honest Craigslist ad about his car is going viral.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man put an ad for his 1999 Toyota Corolla on Craigslist that has since gone viral.

The funny ad tries to convince potential buyers exactly why they should purchase the vehicle, asking, "You want a car that gets the job done? You want a car that's hassle free? You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further."

When giving the details on the vehicle, the man assured anyone that "you could take the engine out of this car, drop it off the Golden Gate Bridge, fish it out of the water a thousand years later, put it in the trunk of the car, fill the gas tank up with Nutella, turn the key," and still, the car would start right up.

When making a list of the things this car is old enough to do, he makes it known that voting, consenting to sex, and renting a car are included.

Ironically, the former owner who works for the software industry sold the car before the ad even made its rounds on the internet.

He says the car sold, because someone saw a sign on it. Meaning the sale had nothing to do with the Craigslist ad.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcarcraigslistviraltoyotaFunny photosHoustonJersey Village
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL
WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer
FOOD ON FIRE: Cheese dish sets off sprinklers during dinner
Starbucks manager out after controversial arrest of black men
Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7,000 for 'flamingo' flub
More viral
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
Here's how you can score $20 tickets to dozens of concerts
Get ready to buy your tickets for Fleetwood Mac in Houston
Church holds first-of-its-kind Beyonce Mass
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Get ready to pay more for Amazon Prime
Man hit and killed while trying to help stranger
Bikes on the Bayou: Plan ahead for weekend road closure
Man springs into action to detain suspected purse snatcher
Show More
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
Enjoy some fun for less with these free events this weekend
Residents terrorized by food vandal near Museum District
341 people arrested, $1M in drugs seized during 3-month operation
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
More News