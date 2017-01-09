FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
WINNER: Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Amy Adams in Arrival
Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
WINNER: Casey Affleck in Manchester By the Sea
Joel Edgerton in Loving
Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in Fences
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Emma Stone in La La Land
Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Lily Collins in Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Director - Motion Picture
WINNER: Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
WINNER: Elle from France
Divines from France
Neruda from Chile
The Salesman from Iran/France
Toni Erdmann from Germany
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER: Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell or High Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Colin Farrell in The Lobster
Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill in War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Viola Davis in Fences
Naomie Harris in Moonlight
Nicole Kidman in Lion
Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Song
WINNER: "City of Stars," from La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls
"Faith," from Sing
"Gold," from Gold
"How Far I'll Go," from Moana
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
WINNER: La La Land
Hidden Figures
Lion
Arrival
Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg in Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
Dev Patel in Lion
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Donald Glover in Atlanta
Anthony Anderson in black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal in Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte in Graves
Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent
Best Television Series - Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER: Claire Foy in The Crown
Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Keri Russell in The Americans
Winona Ryder in Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
Riz Ahmed in The Night Of
Bryan Cranston in All the Way
John Turturro in The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Olivia Colman in The Night Manager
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz in This Is Us
Mandy Moore in This Is Us
Thandie Newton in Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager
Sterling K. Brown in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow in The Crown
Christian Slater in Mr. Robot
John Travolta in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Sarah Paulson in People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling in London Spy
Kerry Washington in Confirmation
Felicity Huffman in American Crime
Riley Keough in The Girlfriend Experience
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross in black-ish
Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker in Divorce
Issa Rae in Insecure
Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath
Rami Malek in Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan