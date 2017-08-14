Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee made a big announcement onon Monday morning, and she did it with a weather map.After talking about the solar eclipse, Ginger said there would be a special phenomenon happening only on theweather map."The Southwest, right about here, and then this area, right about here, are going to have a shadow from my belly," she explained, demonstrating on the edges of the map. "Because I'm pregnant."She also tweeted a sweet photo of her first child, Adrian, saying he can't wait to hold his little brother.Ginger said she's due in February.