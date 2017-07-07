FREE STUFF

Get your kicks with these FREE things

(Shutterstock)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 7/7 - 7/13:

Friday, July 7
Giving Spirits Benefiting Caiden's Hope
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

Movie Night: Jumanji
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Finding Dory
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Movie Under the Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: David Delagarza
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Trolls
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Smitty's Day at the Park
Levy Park Conservancy, Houston
Free football, cheer, music, art and literacy camp.
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

2nd Saturday at the Depot
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

HTXO Hiking Zen
Mason Park, Houston
8:45a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Whataburger Super Duper Celebration
1405 W. Highway 332, Clute, TX
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Chinese Storytime
McGovern-Stella Link Neighborhood Library
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

History Camp at The Bryan Museum
The Bryan Museum, Galveston,
Free to Galveston residents ONLY.
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tribute Band Tuesdays: Cumbia Queen a Selena Tribute
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.

History Camp at The Bryan Museum
The Bryan Museum, Galveston,
Free to Galveston residents ONLY.
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Moonlight Movies for Kids: Tangled
The Plaza at CityCentre
8:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.

History Camp at The Bryan Museum
The Bryan Museum, Galveston,
Free to Galveston residents ONLY.
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Movie Under the Stars: Almost Famous
Market Square Park
8:30 p.m.

Kickin' It Country: Luke Combs
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Classic Movies: Dirty Dancing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Party on the Plaza: Brownout w/ VODI
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 13

Rock the Row: Level One Band
Hughes Landing the The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday Nights at the Bandstand: Level One Band
Hughes Landing bandstand, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

VBS Campout 2017
Doss Park, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.

History Camp at The Bryan Museum
The Bryan Museum, Galveston,
Free to Galveston residents ONLY.
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Classic Movies: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Ian Moore / Tony Vega The Best of Texas Rock & Blues Co
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Free Doughnut
Krispy Kreme
Join the friends of Krispy Kreme and get a free doughnut.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentfree stuffstretch your dollarsave moneyfamilycommunitysocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FREE STUFF
Chick-fil-A offers FREE food on Cow Appreciation Day
Customers win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Astros come home to start 9-game home stand
More free stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Splitsville: Celeb couples who used to be together
Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for Nov.
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Music - Summerfest in Milwaukee
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Carjack suspect leads deputies in chase
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Family says bounty hunters crossed the line
New charges for man accused of recording kids in bathroom
Hang 10 with Schlitterbahn's free surfing lessons
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on 4th of July
Show More
Protesters clash with police ahead of G-20 summit
Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect
Parenting alert: Teenagers snorting chocolate to get rush
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
Search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured father
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos