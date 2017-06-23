PRIDE PARADE

Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston

Get ready! Saturday is the Pride Houston festival and parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pride Houston organizers are putting their finishing touches on a weekend that is sure to sparkle and shine.

This year's theme is Wonderland, and it's expected to draw some big crowds to downtown Houston.

Road closures are coming so volunteers and staff can set up for the Pride Houston festival and parade on Saturday.

WATCH: Where to park for Pride Houston 2017
Katherine Whaley has the skinny on parking and road closures for Pride Houston 2017.

PHOTOS: Houston Pride Festival and Parade

Country and pop superstar Leann Rimes is set to perform at the festival tomorrow.

The parade begins at 8:30 p.m., with the route beginning at Smith and Lamar. It then goes down Walker to Milam, before going all the way down to Jefferson Street.

You can see a full list of the weekend festivities over at www.pridehouston.org.

Pride festival draws thousands to downtown Houston.



Over half a million people from around the world are expected to celebrate with the LGBT community this weekend.

If you can't make it to the parade, ABC13.com will have a live stream of all the action. You can also watch on the ABC13 news app.

Check out these scenes from Pride Houston 2016!

Here's some of the hottest floats and moments from Pride Houston 2016.

