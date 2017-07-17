Get Garth to say 'Samica' to help her win a bet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2225745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon of newly engaged couple.

The challenge was thrown and now you can help Samica Knight win a bet with Tom Koch.Samica told viewers that she and Garth Brooks have been friends for about three years and that he often says her name at concerts.Tom was a bit skeptical and laid some money on the line.He will pay her $5 if Garth says "Samica" at one of his upcoming Houston concerts.ABC13 is starting to tweet the country music legend and you can, too!Let's make it happen for Samica!