Get Garth to say 'Samica' to help her win a bet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The challenge was thrown and now you can help Samica Knight win a bet with Tom Koch.
Samica told viewers that she and Garth Brooks have been friends for about three years and that he often says her name at concerts.
Tom was a bit skeptical and laid some money on the line.
He will pay her $5 if Garth says "Samica" at one of his upcoming Houston concerts.
ABC13 is starting to tweet the country music legend and you can, too!
Let's make it happen for Samica!
