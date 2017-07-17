ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Get Garth to say 'Samica' to help her win a bet

EMBED </>More Videos

Help Samica win a bet with Tom by getting Garth Brooks to say her name.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The challenge was thrown and now you can help Samica Knight win a bet with Tom Koch.

Samica told viewers that she and Garth Brooks have been friends for about three years and that he often says her name at concerts.

Tom was a bit skeptical and laid some money on the line.

He will pay her $5 if Garth says "Samica" at one of his upcoming Houston concerts.

ABC13 is starting to tweet the country music legend and you can, too!

Let's make it happen for Samica!

RELATED: Garth Brooks offers to pay for newly engaged couple's honeymoon
EMBED More News Videos

Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon of newly engaged couple.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentgarth brooksconcertHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Zombie-film master George A. Romero dies at 77
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Couple gets offer of a lifetime from Garth Brooks
Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
D23 is the ultimate Disney fan event
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
Children as young as 2 killed in Arizona flash flood
Couple gets offer of a lifetime from Garth Brooks
Show More
$1 million of marijuana found hidden in Ford Fusions
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Judge sentences man accused of torturing, killing cats
Family wants answers after officer fatally shoots dog
SUV goes airborne and lands on roof of house
More News
Top Video
Smiles and hearts: World Emoji Day is today
$1 million of marijuana found hidden in Ford Fusions
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
More Video