Get free Aquarium admission and more this weekend
Patricia Lopez has details on free tacos, Aquarium admission and more this weekend. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you are looking for something to do this weekend without spending a whole lot of cash, Patricia Lopez has the hookup on free stuff across town.

Check out the Y for free this Saturday

If you're thinking you might want a little exercise, you can 'Try the Y' this Saturday at all Houston-area YMCAs. Every center will be free to the community during operating hours.

Super Saturdays at the Aquarium Downtown
Get buy one, get one free admission this Saturday at the Downtown Aquarium, and check out the incredible exhibits, rides and shopping opportunities. The Aquarium is located at 410 Bagby, in downtown Houston.

Build your own 'Crowns from the Garden'
Head on out to the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, where you can celebrate the city's evergreen winter by building beautiful crowns using plant materials from HCCC's Craft Garden. Use leaves to make prints on green paper, cut out the leaf prints and add them to a willow tree to create your crown.

The event is from 11am to 3pm. Please allow 25 minutes to complete this activity. Open on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is located at 4848 Main Street. Houston, TX 77002.

Celebrate Super Bowl LI at the Touchdown Tour
The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee is bringing its Touchdown Tour to Burnett Bayland Park, on Chimney Rock, from 10am-2pm. Enjoy a variety of games, exhibits, appearances, food and fun.

Burnett Bayland Park is located at 6000 Chimney Rock, Houston, Texas 77081.

Free lunch tacos at Laredo Taco Company
Head over to the new La Porte-area Stripes convenience store on Tues., Jan. 10, when you can get free lunch tacos at Laredo Taco Company from 11am to 12pm. It's their grand opening celebration, and the first 200 guests will also receive a free Stripes refillable mug with purchase.

The new Stripes is at 2601 West Main Street, in La Porte.

Free Taco Cabana fajita taco
Join the Taco Cabana E-Club and when you do, you get a free Taco Cabana fajita taco plus extra freebies and promos throughout the year.
