Game of Thrones: Where we left off

Ned Stark promised seven years ago that winter was coming and as we learned in the season six finale, his promises are gold.Winter has come, but where does that leave our main characters? Here's a quick recap of where we left off.-Sansa Stark and Jon Snow have retaken Winterfell and the remaining northern houses have declared Jon as the King in the North.-Littlefinger led the knights of the Vale to Sansa and Jon's aid and has remained at Winterfell, but can he be trusted? Many including Littlefinger himself would say no.-Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, but after learning of Shireen's burning, Melisandre has been banished from the north.-Brienne and Podrick were last seen rowing away from Riverrun after trying to convince the Blackfish to come north.-Bran Stark is heading south towards the Wall with his uncle, the resurrected Benjen Stark and Meera Reed. His most recent vision of the "Tower of Joy" confirmed the popular fan theory R+L= J. Jon may not actually be a Snow. His true parents are Lyanna Stark and Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.-A girl finally is Arya Stark again. After training with the Faceless Men, she has finally returned to Westeros and crossed several more names off her list including Walder Frey and two of his sons. Will she find her way home to Winterfell?-After the foretold deaths of her children and burning the sept down with wildfire, Cersei "The Mad Queen" Lannister has ascended the Iron Throne.-Jamie Lannister has returned to King's Landing, but after his twin reduced much of the city to ash will he still be by her side?-Tyrion has finally found something to believe in and is returning home to claim his birthright. Daenerys named him Hand of the Queen and he's returning to Westeros on her fleet.-Lancel and Kevan Lannister were killed at the Great Sept of Baelor.- Daenerys Targaryen is fulfilling her first season promise, she's returning to Westeros with a fleet provided by the Greyjoys, the Unsullied, the great Dothraki Khalasar and three large dragons.-Theon and Yara Greyjoy raced across the narrow sea to bring Daenerys their fleet in exchange for her supporting Yara's claim over Euron's.-Euron Greyjoy was named King of the Iron Islands over his niece and nephew at the King's Moot. His plan was to reach Daenerys and offer a marriage alliance, but Yara and Theon beat him there.-Doran and Trystane Martell were murdered by Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes. In a large departure from the books, Ellaria now rules in Dorne.-Ellaria Sand has made common cause with the Queen of Thorns and Varys to support Daenerys.-After the deaths of Margaery, Loras and Mace Tyrell the main branch of House Tyrell is extinguished except for the Queen of Thorns, Olenna Tyrell.-After hanging three of their own men for killing villagers, Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr attempt to convince the surprisingly still alive Sandor "The Hound" Clegane to go with them north to fight in the war between the living and the dead.-Sam Tarly, Gilly and little Sam have made it to Oldtown. Time to start reading, Sam. Hopefully, something in that giant library will defeat the White Walkers.-"Bear Island knows no king but the King in the North, whose name is Stark" Lyanna Mormont was the first to declare for Jon Snow and remains at his side.-Ser Jorah Mormont has contracted greyscale, a plague-like disease that. Daenerys told him to go and find a cure, but it's not looking good for Jorah. He promised to kill himself if the disease went too far.-Protect Ghost and Nymeria! They are all that remain of the six-pup litter.-Summer was killed doing what direwolves do best, protecting Starks. He was killed by wights as Bran attempted to escape the cave.-Shaggy Dog was killed by the Umbers and his head is presented to Ramsay Bolton.Here is a list of characters that made it to season six, a fair accomplishment, but didn't make it to season seven. The list in ranked in order from those we'll miss most to least. It also serves as a reminder that none of your favorite characters are safe from George R.R. Martin.Margaery TyrellSummerHodorWun WunOshaTommen BaratheonBrynden Tully (aka the Blackfish)Brynden Rivers (aka Three-Eyed Raven)LeafRickon StarkShaggy DogLoras TyrellAreo HotahMaester PycelleLancel LannisterKevan LannisterDoran MartellTrystane MartellWalda BoltonBalon GreyjoyOllyThe High SparrowThe WaifAlliser ThorneLem LemoncloakRoose BoltonBlack WalderLothar FreyWalder FreyRamsay Bolton