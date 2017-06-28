SYDNEY, Australia (KTRK) --The Sydney Opera House has long been one of Australia's most iconic landmarks, but now it is getting a reputation as a hot night spot too.
The structure has drawn out visitors recently with a futuristic light display at dusk.
As the sky darkens each night, the city is lit up in a kaleidoscope of colors set to music.
Using state-of-the-art projections, the Sydney Opera House comes to life with images of imaginary sea creatures, shimmering plant life, and an array of abstract shapes.
The big show is all in celebration of the Vivid Festival.
More than 2.5 million people were expected to watch the show unfold over the festival's 23 consecutive nights, organizers told SBS-TV.
