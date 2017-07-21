HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 7/21 - 7/27:
Friday, July 21
Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Summer Music Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Coffee with a Cop
Beacon Federal Credit Union, La Porte
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Movies in the Park: Moana
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk
NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: The Adventures of Santa Claus - Christmas in July!
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Movie Night: Beauty and the Beast
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Brave
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 22
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Midtown in Motion
Bagby Park, Houston
High Intensity Interval Training and Yoga Flow
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Celebration of Hope
Holocaust Museum Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Houston Dental Festival
St. Joseph Medical Plaza, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
MAFA Summer Bash 2017
6230 Highway 6, Missouri City
Free entry but some of the events may cost money.
11:00 a.m.
Under the Lights Market by Night
1607 North Main Street, Pearland
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 23
VillaSport Cypress Community Open House
12951 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Astropies: The Art of Neil Jacobe
Helen Hall Library - Susan Matthews Theater, League City
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tribute Band Tuesdays: Texas Flood
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Nutty Scientist Show
Sugar Land Town Square
6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
Bees for Beginners: A Hands-off Class
Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
Advance registration is required.
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kickin' It Country
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 27
Sneak Peek of Model Suites at Avanti Senior Living at Augusta Pines
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
HTXoutdoors Social at FM Kitchen
FM Kitchen and Bar, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
BCO Meet & Greet
2750 Grant Street, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: Velvet Punch
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Chinatown
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
