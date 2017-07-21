FREE STUFF

Free Stuff Friday: It's Christmas in July at Miller Outdoor Theatre

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 7/21 - 7/27:

Friday, July 21

Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Summer Music Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop
Beacon Federal Credit Union, La Porte
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Movies in the Park: Moana
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: The Adventures of Santa Claus - Christmas in July!
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.

Movie Night: Beauty and the Beast
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Brave
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 22

Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Midtown in Motion
Bagby Park, Houston
High Intensity Interval Training and Yoga Flow
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Celebration of Hope
Holocaust Museum Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Houston Dental Festival
St. Joseph Medical Plaza, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

MAFA Summer Bash 2017
6230 Highway 6, Missouri City
Free entry but some of the events may cost money.
11:00 a.m.

Under the Lights Market by Night
1607 North Main Street, Pearland
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 23

VillaSport Cypress Community Open House
12951 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Astropies: The Art of Neil Jacobe
Helen Hall Library - Susan Matthews Theater, League City
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tribute Band Tuesdays: Texas Flood
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Nutty Scientist Show
Sugar Land Town Square
6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Bees for Beginners: A Hands-off Class
Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
Advance registration is required.
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Kickin' It Country
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 27

Sneak Peek of Model Suites at Avanti Senior Living at Augusta Pines
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

HTXoutdoors Social at FM Kitchen
FM Kitchen and Bar, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

BCO Meet & Greet
2750 Grant Street, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: Velvet Punch
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Family Summer Camp
All locations
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Chinatown
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Free Drink
Join the Which Wich Vibe Club and get a free drink just for joining.

