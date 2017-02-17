Free Stuff Friday: Food, entertainment and more!

A FREE city-wide film and arts festival dedicated to presenting films, art exhibitions, performances, and speakers that celebrate the lives, stories, and talents of people with disabilities and enrich Houston's culture, diversity, and inclusion efforts. Opening night is Sunday, Febraury 19 at Edwards Greenway and goes until Thursday evening.Houston Family Magazine's Camp Fair provides exhibit space at various locations city-wide for summer camp experts to show area families what they have to offer. Events are free, informative & fun with stage performances, goodie bags, door prizes, music & more!Event Date: February 18, 2017 10am-4pmLocation: Memorial City MallEvent Date: February 19, 2017 12-5pmLocation: The Woodlands MallIt's the last weekend to enjoy the Enchanted Promenade at Discovery Green.This is an Illuminated light show open from Dusk to 11 pm daily.Enchanted Promenade comes to life through color-changing LED lighting. At night, the stamens grow brighter with a blazing red light that emanates through its petals and scatters warm light throughout. Below the soaring stems of the plant, diffused lighting subtly enhances an inviting seating area for visitors to lounge and enjoy the view.Tours, Performances, Activities & MoreSunday, February 19, 2017, 1-5 p.m.Learn about our nation's landmark inventions and great innovators.The popular Touch-a-Truck is back on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Rob Fleming Aquatic Center. Children of all ages are welcome to come and touch vehicles, ask questions and even climb on the trucks and vehicles on display. In addition, there will be a do-it-yourself kids' construction zone with fun crafts and games!9:00am - 10:00am - Noise-Free Sensory Friendly10:00am - 12:00pm - Regular Touch-a-TruckGet up close and personal with all different kinds of big trucks!IF YOU didn't get enough sweet treats from your Valentine ...not to worry, join the Great American Cookie Club and you will get a sweet treat sent to you via email or mobile app. I received $3.00 off just for signing up.