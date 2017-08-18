FREE STUFF

Free spots to catch the solar eclipse and more for your week!

Free spots to catch the solar eclipse and more for your week! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 8/18 - 8/24:

Friday, August 18
Classic Albums Live presents Creedence Clearwater Revivals Chronicles
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Coffee with a Cop
Bagby Park, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Live Music with Point Blank Society
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.

The Act You've Known for All These Years: Sgt. Pepper and the Genius of The Beatles
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Understanding Islamophobia
Maryam Islamic Center, Sugar Land
10:00 a.m.

Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Finding Nemo
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green

Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 19

Incredible India: Unity in Diversity
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Psoriasis Awareness Month - Celebrating 50 Years!
NettBar, Houston
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Movie Night: Thor
La Centerra Central Green
Dusk

Movie at the Dike: Concert, Fireworks & Movie
Rainbow Park, 800 Bay Street North, Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Hey Mikey's Ice Cream Grand Opening on 6th Street
505 6th Street North, Texas City
10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sickle Cell Houston 3rd Annual Back to School Bash Event Presented by UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Main Event Entertainment, Katy
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sugar Land Superstar Finale
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kid's Day at H-E-B Plus in Pearland
2805 Business Center Drive, Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kids' Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Summer Movie Series: Ghostbusters
Main Street Square, Houston
8:00 p.m.

Back to School Block Party and Backpack Giveaway
Tidwell Park
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Tai Chi
Central Green Park, Katy
8:30 a.m.

Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Ronnie Corb
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 20

Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Organizing Your Family History
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Solar Eclipse Watch Party
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Lunar + Planetary Institute: Solar Eclipse Viewing
Levy Park
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 24

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston

Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: The Sugar Land Brass Company
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Velcro Pygmies
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Free Pizza All Weekend!
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Houston
August 18, 19 and 20
Celebrate the grand opening of MidiCi, The Neapolitan Pizza Company in Upper Kirby/River Oaks. No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest per day. Dine-in only. Additional toppings extra.

