Schlitterbahn Galveston is paying it forward to the people who put their lives on the line for us.The waterpark is giving military and first responders free admission during American Heroes Week, which is from August 13-19.If you're a member of the military, police, firefighters, or EMTs, you qualify for the promotion.Family members will also get 50 percent off their tickets.All you have to do is take your military or work I.D. with you to the park.