If you are a first responder or member of the military, here's a chance for you to beat the heat and have a little gun on Galveston Island.The Schlitterbahn water park is celebrating "American Heroes Week," and you can get free admission all this week.If you're a member of the military, police, firefighters, or EMTs, you qualify for the promotion.The free admission is also good at Schlitterbahn's Corpus Christi location.