Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation

If you are headed to the festival, you are encouraged to use public transportation or ride sharing services like UBER or Lyft.

Free Press Summer Fest is Saturday and Sunday at Eleanor Tinsley Park, and if you are headed to the festival, you are encouraged to use public transportation or ride sharing services like UBER or Lyft.

This year, you can even sign up for a ride for the FPSF coach shuttle.

Bike parking is available right outside the main entrance on the corner of Bagby and Dallas.

If you want to drive, the festival is offering online vouchers for discounted 24-hour parking at the 1100 Smith garage.

Even if you are not going to the festival, you will want to be aware of road closures near downtown.

Inbound and outbound lanes of Allen Parkway will be blocked off at Taft starting at 7 p.m.

If you are traveling into downtown, you'll want to use I-10 or Washington as an alternate route.

Additionally, I-45 southbound and northbound exit ramps to Allen Parkway and McKinney will be closed. Those reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

FPSF Shuttle: myfanzone.com

Discounted Parking: fpsf.frontgatetickets.com

Additional Information: fpsf.com

