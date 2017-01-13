HOUSTON (KTRK) --There are plenty of things for you and your kids to do in Houston this weekend.
The Touchdown Tour
The Touchdown Tour is the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee's traveling celebration of football. It will travel all over Houston throughout the fall, raising awareness and excitement in the community for Super Bowl LI, which will be played at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017.
The Touchdown Tour will have a wide variety of games, many exhibits, appearances, food and fun for people of all ages. The Tour will run from 10am to 2pm at every stop on its tour around the city. Every stop is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to celebrate the city, football and Super Bowl LI.
Saturday at the Alief Community Park on 11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Click here for more information.
Flint to Fire
Saturday from 1 - 3 pm at the Jesse H. Jones Nature Center. Visit Redbud Hill Homestead and learn how to build a campfire using flint and steel as park staff and volunteers demonstrate how early Texas settlers lived.
The Pioneer Campfire is at 5:30pm. Spend an evening around the campfire while acclaimed actress and storyteller Jean Donatto leads an interactive journey on "This Train is Bound for Story!" Reservations are required.
Click here for more information.
Match Family Fun Day
The 2nd Annual free Family Fun Day and experience is Saturday where you can experience one of Houston's exciting new arts center.
Enjoy a range of activities for childrenL
- Music by DJ Beetlejuice
- Chalk and balloon artists
- Magic Show by Magician Robby Bennett at every hour starting at 1:30 PM.
- Character visits with Duck from Duck For President and Fancy Nancy from Fancy Nancy presented by Main Street Theater
- Kid-Fun Music Concerts by Prelude Music at 1:30 PM and 2:45 PM
- Indoor bounce house
- Face painters and stilt walkers!
All events are free and open to the public. Click here for more information.
11th Annual MLK Youth Parade
During The 11th Annual MLK Youth Parade, 200,000 spectators are expected with a viewing audience of more than 4,000,000. The parade consists of:
- 10 Parade floats
- 20 Marching bands
Date: January 15, 2017
Time: 12:00 PM
Check-In Time: 10:00 AM
Check-In Point: Near Houston Community College Central Campus
Parade Route: Originate In Mid-Town at San Jacinto St. and Elgin on San Jacinto St. to Webster St.
Length Of Parade Route: 0.7 Mi
Duration Of Parade: 1.5 Hrs
The MLK Youth Parade Announcers are "Jammin" Jimmy Olson - JJO Radio, Misty and H2.
The 11th Annual MLK Youth Parade Will Be Co-Lead by The Stephen F. Austin High School Marching Band-Houston and The Huntington High School Marching Band-Shreveport. Click here for more information.
Bayou Bend Family Days
An amazing afternoon of fun and entertainment awaits at Bayou Bend Family Days! Activities, music, craft workshops, demonstrations, performances, giveaways, and more abound throughout the gardens and the historic mansion. Enjoy tours of the first floor of the house, hosted by volunteers from Houston Junior Woman's Club.
This event is rain or shine.
Please note: The Houston Marathon course on Memorial Drive is cleared by 1:15pm, so the Bayou Bend parking will be available for Family Day attendees. The event is Sunday from 1 to 5 pm. Click here for more information.
Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute EXPO
Join more than 55,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts at the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute EXPO Friday and Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. This is free and open to the public.
It's a two-day exposition that features more than 100 vendors with official race merchandise, the latest in running apparel, product samples, health and fitness information, Q&A sessions with industry experts, and much more!
Friday, Jan. 13
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall A3 (Third Floor)
11:00am to 6:00pm
Saturday, Jan. 14
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall A3 (Third Floor)
8:30am - 6:00pm