HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 7/14 - 7/20:
Friday, July 14
Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Space Jam
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Kung Fu Panda 3
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 15
The Woodlands Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
Funk/dance artist Uche 'My Generation' EP release party
Studio D, Houston
8:30 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Sugar Land Superstar Round 2
Sugar Land Town Center Plaza
7:30 p.m.
Julydoscope
Discovery Green
Enjoy a live jazz concert, poetry and family-friendly short films.
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
Students Rock the City Open Model Call
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 16
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
BCO A Walk in the Woods
Memorial Park by the rugby/soccer field parking lot, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Family Movie Night: Zootopia
Creekside Park Village Green
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Walking Book Club
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Online Graduate School Fair
Online
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Fifth Annual Houston Firefighters & First Responders Appreciation Day
Dave & Buster's, 6010 Richmond, Houston
Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: Freedom Train
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tribute Band Tuesdays: Nightbird
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: Sinbad the Sailor
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kickin' It Country: Dylan Scott
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 20
Rock The Row Concert Series: Texas Joe Bailey and The Sweet Leaf Junction Band
Hughes Landing bandstand, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: Let's Make A Play Today!
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
BCO Orientation Dinner
Becks Prime - Memorial Park Location
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Golf Academy of America - Texas Roadshow
The Woodlands Country Club
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Live Art Bar Series at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: L.A. Roxx
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Vanilla Cone
Get a free vanilla cone from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16 with the McDonald's app. One lucky winner in the U.S. will be awarded the "Golden Arches Cone" and win free soft serve for life.
