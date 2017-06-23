HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 6/23 - 6/29:
Friday, June 23
Jon Wolfe In-Store Performance
Cactus Music, Houston
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Featured Friday: Native Americans in Texas
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Texas Music Festival Orchestra
The Pavilion, The Woodlands
8:00 p.m.
Pearland Concerts in the Park: City Nights
Southdown Park
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Land Rover Houston Central's Rainbow on the Green presented by Legacy Community Health
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
http://www.discoverygreen.com/rainbow
Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Friday Flicks on the Lawn: Spider Man
Green Street
8:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Beethoven's Eroica
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Kris Collins
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Zootopia
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Johnny & The Spinsations
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Moyz Street Food 1st Anniversary Celebration
25330 Richard Rd, Spring
Free Document Shredding Event
22556 Tomball Pkwy., Houston
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
HTXO Mid-Year Party
Kirby Icehouse, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Cane Island Summer of Fun and Music with RadioKaty
Cane Island Amenity Village, Katy
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Hops Meet Barley Summer Give Back
2245 West Alabama, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Music in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Music + Yoga
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Juneteenth Heritage Celebration
Washington-on-the-Brazos
10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kingwood Summerfest
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Family Days at Houston Maritime Museum
Houston Maritime Museum
Admission to the museum is free all day on Family Days.
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Gymboree
HPL Express Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Yarn People
Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Misfit Toys One Year Anniversary Party
1802 Yale St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Rock the Plaza featuring Cypress Republic Band
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Texan Wire Wheels and Slab Ridaz host a Slab Party
8th Wonder Brewery, Houston
Featuring appearances by Paul Wall, Lil Keke, J-Dawg, Dat Boi T and more!
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Whitlee Casey & Richard Savercool in Concert
Sawdust Road Baptist Church, Spring
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Avanti Senior Living Invites Public to Participate in Teddy Bear Drive for First Responders
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sundays in the Park: Nativ Symphony
Jones Lawn, Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring James Kelly
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, June 26
Genealogy Lab
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Hear the Artists of Tomorrow
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
BCO Orientation Dinner
Becks Prime, Memorial Park Location
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Avanti Senior Living Invites Public to Participate in Teddy Bear Drive for First Responders
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Ramen Iron Chef Teens
Helen Hall Library
Create a dish made with Ramen to be tasted by the judges. Best dish gets a prize!
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.
Hear the Artists of Tomorrow
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
HTXO Social at Doc's
Doc's Motorworks Bar & Grill
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kids Special Event: Happy the Clown
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Kickin' It Country: Chris Lane
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Astros Game Night on the Big Screen TV
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Classic Movies: Dirty Dancing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: Brownout w/ VODI
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 29
What's your opinion? Engaging the public in regional transportation planning
Houston-Galveston Area Council
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Classic Movies: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Ian Moore / Tony Vega The Best of Texas Rock & Blues Co
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Food
Buy one get one free bundtlet
Participating Nothing Bundt Cake Locations
Valid through 6/24. Must have coupon to receive offer.
