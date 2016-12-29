ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Football player has really unusual doppleganger: 15-year-old girl
A football player at North Dakota State University has an unusual doppleganger: a 15-year-old girl.

"I don't know what that says about me if I look like a girl, but hey I'll take it," said offensive lineman Jack Albrecht. "I've had to turn off my notifications, my phone just kept buzzing."

That 15-year-old girl was told she looks like Albrecht, and the social media buzz has made the comparison go viral.

Albrecht was home visiting for the holidays, but the two are expected to meet face to face at some point.
