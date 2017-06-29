ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard

Fireworks sold in Illinois recalled due to burn hazard (KTRK)

ILLINOIS --
Fireworks sold at many major retailers in Illinois and other states are being recalled due to burn and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

American Promotional Events are recalling TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks. The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, the commission said.

The fireworks were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017.

They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about one inch in diameter and five inches long. The TNT logo, "Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks are being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced June 27, 2017.


American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries.

For more information, visit: Fireworks Recalled By American Promotional Events Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

