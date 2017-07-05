Think you've got all the answers? Try your hand at the smartest game in town.Geeks Who Drink is a nationwide pub trivia game that brings together assorted 'smarties' in a friendly competition over a wild assortment of questions. This is no ordinary Trivial Pursuit.Each night of the week, the game is held at any number of bars, pubs or restaurants. Checkfor times and locations near you.Teams of no more than six persons each assemble, but you can play with fewer, or come alone and find a team to join. Your friendly neighborhood Quizmaster hosts the game, reading out eight questions for each of eight topics.The topics range from current events and pop culture to world geography to classic literature, and well beyond. If you can dream it up, there's a topic for it. Nearly everyone will find something they may be the expert in.Winning teams get bragging rights, gift certificates and sometimes additional prizes, depending on the venue.Every night is a new game, and you don't have to be a trivia nerd to enjoy the quiz. If you don't win, try another night, or bring smarter friends!