OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

What you need to know about Geeks Who Drink pub trivia quizzes

EMBED </>More Videos

What you need to know about Geeks Who Drink pub trivia quizzes (KTRK)

Think you've got all the answers? Try your hand at the smartest game in town.

Geeks Who Drink is a nationwide pub trivia game that brings together assorted 'smarties' in a friendly competition over a wild assortment of questions. This is no ordinary Trivial Pursuit.

Each night of the week, the game is held at any number of bars, pubs or restaurants. Check GeeksWhoDrink.com for times and locations near you.

Teams of no more than six persons each assemble, but you can play with fewer, or come alone and find a team to join. Your friendly neighborhood Quizmaster hosts the game, reading out eight questions for each of eight topics.

The topics range from current events and pop culture to world geography to classic literature, and well beyond. If you can dream it up, there's a topic for it. Nearly everyone will find something they may be the expert in.

Winning teams get bragging rights, gift certificates and sometimes additional prizes, depending on the venue.

Every night is a new game, and you don't have to be a trivia nerd to enjoy the quiz. If you don't win, try another night, or bring smarter friends!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentbuzzworthygamesbarout and about with abc13
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
Houston's Top 10 Tex-Mex Restaurants
Retrospect Coffee Bar menu honors famous Texans
Posh movie theater chain eyes Houston for expansion
Insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind
More out and about with abc13
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 kids activities that are actually fun for adults
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Music - Summerfest in Milwaukee
Ryan Reynolds photoshopped into teen's prom photos
Get your kicks with these FREE things
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities say 3 still unaccounted for in Crosby apartment fire
Amber Alert issued for 3 young kids in north Texas
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
What people miss about living in Texas
METRO bus driver prevents possible tragedy
There's a small chance for big storms
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
Show More
Video shows panda cub keeps falling out of trees
Embattled judge suspended after drug abuse allegations
Woman accused of stealing $1 mil from priests
Here are 7 popular Houston dogs on Instagram
More stores, more money: New wing opens at The Galleria
More News
Top Video
Local shelter receives 59 puppies in under an hour
Video games that turn 30 this year
Amber Alert issued for 3 young kids in north Texas
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
More Video