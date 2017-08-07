ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans remember Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington

Hundreds of fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles to honor the memory of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who committed suicide last month at age 41.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Hundreds of fans gathered in Los Angeles to remember and honor Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died last month.

The 41-year-old was found dead July 20 at his Palos Verdes Estate home, an apparent suicide.

While a private service had been held earlier for close friends and family, Sunday's candlelight ceremony in downtown's Grand Park was for the fans to celebrate his life and music.

"He's lyrically touched so many lives, and he as a person was such a great human being - whether it be his charity work or his love for animals," said event organizer Ashlee Kelly. "He is a spokesperson for the teenager growing up."

