ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family sues chiropractor in Playboy model's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes has the story.

NEW YORK --
The family of a Playboy model who died after visiting a chiropractor is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Katie May's relatives blame her death on medical malpractice, claiming the 34-year-old died last February because her doctor didn't advise her to get a CT scan.

The suit, filed on behalf of May's 8-year old daughter against chiropractor Eric Schwartz, argues "the defendants here did not exercise that reasonable degree of knowledge and skill required" with a neck manipulation.

"There was a clear and obvious death that was the result of clear negligence," attorney Ronald Richards said.

Before her death, May boasted more than two million Instagram followers. She tweeted about hurting her neck at a photoshoot a short time before her death, writing, "Pinched a nerve in my neck on a photoshoot and got adjusted this morning. It really hurts!"

The coroner's report said the chiropractor tore one of the arteries in her neck, cutting off blood flow to her brain. It ruled "blunt force injury of neck" as the cause of death.

In a statement to ABC News, Schwartz's attorney said, "We recognize how tragic the situation is, but an unfortunate outcome does not necessarily mean that malpractice occurred. Let's not try this case by allegations and innuendo."

The lawsuit also claims May's daughter "is traumatized by the loss of her mother and best friend," adding any money that comes from the case will go to her college fund.

"The fundamental question that the jury or judge is going to decide is was the chiropractor negligent," ABC legal contributor Dan Abrams said. "Not did she die as a result of what he did or didn't do."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
Selena to Elvis: What's your favorite biopic?
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Show More
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
Family remembers baby killed in arms of his father
3 shot after parking dispute in north Houston
More News
Top Video
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
More Video