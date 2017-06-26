ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Facebook celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter with Easter egg for fans

(Shutterstock|7831/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Merlin's beard! Facebook got a little more magical for Harry Potter fans on Monday.


The words "Harry Potter" turn red in Facebook updates, and when you click on them an animated wand appears. As fans quickly discovered, the effect also works with the names the Hogwarts Houses, with each turning their respective colors.

The Facebook fun comes 20 years to the day after Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in the United Kingdom. On Twitter, the anniversary was celebrated with a custom emoji.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentharry potterfacebooksocial mediabuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Buffett musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' debuting
FREE beer, bundtlet cake and much more!
Developer creates Super Mario game in augmented reality
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
17-year-old shot in head may have been playing with gun
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
Flames force residents and children to jump from balcony
Eyewitness: Woman tried to open door on flight to Houston
NC teen turns up in Georgia after a year missing
Nurse caught on camera hitting, pinching child
'Pharma Bro' refuses to keep his mouth shut
Show More
Muslim group launches app to track hate crimes
Takata goes bankrupt after deadly air bag incidents
1 dead, family hospitalized in separate accidents on E. Fwy
Candy paint and elbows: Slab party kicks off in H-Town
2 people charged in toddler's death
More News
Photos
The best of the Pride Parade 2017
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos