Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say "I do."Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago after their tag-team match at WrestleMania 33.They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.