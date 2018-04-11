  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Encore! Electronic music pioneer returns to Houston 32 years after jaw-dropping show

Jean-Michel Jarre returns to Houston after bringing the city to a standstill three decades ago. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jean-Michel Jarre, the electronic music pioneer who blew Houstonians away with his concert and light show 32 years ago, is back for an encore.

Jarre used the downtown skyline to put on what he calls a city scale concert complete with lasers and fireworks.

Over a million people showed up and parked on the freeways to watch the extravaganza in 1986.

The show boosted spirits at a time when the city was in an oil slump, and became a tribute to the astronauts lost in the Challenger explosion.


Jarre performed at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land Tuesday night, marking his first show in the area since 1986.

On Wednesday, he will tour the sites where he performed three decades ago.
