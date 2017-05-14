ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning actor known for 'Deadwood,' 'Sin City,' dies at 68

EMBED </>More Videos

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles has died at 68. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.

Boothe's publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."



The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in "Deadwood," the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in "Tombstone" and the corrupt senator in "Sin City."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have passed away recently


A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryhollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mother's Day 2017: What's on your playlist for mom?
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
New shopping and dining in Spring, Klein
Harry Potter is coming to the Houston Symphony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family remembers man killed in road rage shooting
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
WANTED: Bandit charged in connection to bank robberies
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
Show More
TSU to face Texas A&M in NCAA Softball Tournament
Mom hit son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
More News
Top Video
TSU to face Texas A&M in NCAA Softball Tournament
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
More Video