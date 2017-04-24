ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Elton John cancels all shows in May due to illness

Sir Elton John speaking during the 12th Annual Meeting entitled "At Risk: How New Ukraine's Fate Affects Europe and the World" organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES). (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

LAS VEGAS --
Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an unusual bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.

John is scrapping all upcoming April and May dates of "The Million Dollar Piano" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.

The "Rocket Man" and "Daniel" singer says in a statement that he became "violently ill" on a flight to the United Kingdom from Chile and "underwent immediate treatment" at a hospital, where he was released on Saturday.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well," said Elton.

Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly, according to a statement from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 70-year-old performer is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to a stage in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
