eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert

Please do not attempt to sell #OneLoveManchester tickets on our site. We are actively removing all listings & restricting sellers who try to — eBay.co.uk (@eBay_UK) June 1, 2017

This is completely against eBay rules. We are immediately removing all listings which attempt to profit unfairly from what happened. — eBay.co.uk (@eBay_UK) June 1, 2017

Online reseller eBay is working to prevent ticket scalpers for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert.The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.