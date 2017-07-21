ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drum Corps Tour of Champions in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The show is part of the 45th Anniversary Summer Tour that includes 110 shows in 37 states with 55 drum corps vying for this year's Open and World Class titles.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Drum Corps International 2017 Summer Tour makes its return to Houston on Friday, July 21, for DCI's Tour of Champions Texas at Cy-Fair Stadium.

The show is part of the 45th Anniversary Summer Tour that includes 110 shows in 37 states with 55 drum corps vying for this year's Open and World Class titles.

An elite lineup of the top-ranked corps will perform during this fan-favorite event as they vie for position on the road to DCI World Championships August 10-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The box office opens at 2:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentbandHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Man proposes to girlfriend at Kendrick Lamar concert
Free Stuff Friday: It's Christmas in July
281 to my city: Drake brings appreciation week to Houston
Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Attorney: Texans' Foreman drug test came back negative
Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview
Star football player's parents file wrongful death lawsuit
Sightings of monkey in South Houston pour in
Houston woman mails desecrated Quran to CAIR
Katy residents not happy about new flea market
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
Show More
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
The Great American Eclipse is only one month away!
Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55
More News
Top Video
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
8 restaurants with the best new brunches
Texas moms create hilarious parody of 'Despacito'
Even Princess Charlotte has meltdowns
More Video