Drum Corps Tour of Champions in Houston

The Drum Corps International 2017 Summer Tour makes its return to Houston on Friday, July 21, for DCI's Tour of Champions Texas at Cy-Fair Stadium.The show is part of the 45th Anniversary Summer Tour that includes 110 shows in 37 states with 55 drum corps vying for this year's Open and World Class titles.An elite lineup of the top-ranked corps will perform during this fan-favorite event as they vie for position on the road to DCI World Championships August 10-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana.The box office opens at 2:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m.