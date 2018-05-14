Drake is heading to H-Town, joined by Migos for a two-night tour stop.The hip-hop superstars have just announced the 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.' Drake will be joined by special guests and "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos on a North American run throughout this summer and fall.The 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City. Houston fans can mark their calendars for a two-night stop at the Toyota Center, Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30.The tour announcement follows the release of Drake's hit singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What," leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.Presale ticket opportunities are available to American Express card members Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at