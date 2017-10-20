Don't let all of these FREE things scare you

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 10/20 - 10/26:
Friday, October 20
Paw Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target, Katy
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Live Music: Summer Ashley
Central Green at La Centerra, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.
Family Fun Night
2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tyke Hike: Frogs
Baytown Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Fright Night Movie Series: Goosebumps
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Freaky Fridays
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Guillermo Serpas
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, October 21
Monster Mash Halloween Drag Brunch
Piggy's Kitchen & Bar, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sculptures in Art Alley
Sawyer Yards
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The Groves 2nd Annual Fall-tober Fest
Groves Elementary, Humble
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Energy Day 2017
Sam Houston Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
2017 Northwest Harris County Healthy For Good Heart Walk
Lone Star College University Park
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
The Search for Lafitte's Gold
Five Points Town Plaza , La Porte
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Pasadena Little Theatre's Artisan Craft Show
4318 Allen Genoa Road, Pasadena
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Jaguar Club of Houston's 40th Annual Concours D'Elegance Car Show
Sugar Land Town Square
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pin It Expo
Stafford Centre
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Movie Under The Moon: Frankenweenie
Sugar Land Town Square
7:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Taste of the Village
Indian Springs Village Center, The Woodlands
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
FUMC Pumpkin Fest
Faith United Methodist Church, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Zombie Party
Kemah Boardwalk
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Texas Longhorns Game Day at The Square vs. Oklahoma State
The Square at Memorial City
Healthy Bites to Save Lives Health Festival
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Fest
Oak Meadow Park
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Houston Korean Cultural Festival
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Scary Saturdays
Kemah Boardwalk
2:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, October 22
PAW Patrol Roll Patrol Road Tour
Target 8500 Main Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
AARP Block Party at Wings Over Houston
Ellington Airport, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Nature Discovery Center - Russ Pitman Park
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops - Pearland
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Boo on the Boardwalk: Spooky Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jasmine Jenkins
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 23
The Rose Unveils 3D Mobile Health Coach In Brazoria County
DOW Academic Center, Lake Jackson
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kupira Marimba
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 24
Distinguished Lecture in Art History: Thomas Crow
University of Houston's School of Art
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Rose Unveils 3D Mobile Health Coach in Fort Bend County
Randalls Pecan Grove, Richmond
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Halloween Craft
Deer Park Public Library
3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays: We Are the Dinosaurs
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 25
Holiday Shuk Market
Congregation Emanu El
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
BCO Meet & Greet
Wakefield Crowbar, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Movie Night: Psycho
Market Square Park
7:00 p.m.
Fall & Winter Gardening: What To Do Now
Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Bob Schneider with The Tontons
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Moving Myths
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Andyroo
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 26
Annual Houston-Harris City Candlelight Vigil
Steps of City Hall
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Mamaste Mom's Night Out
Dazzling Decor
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Holiday Shuk Market
Congregation Emanu El
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Halloween Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Fall Concert Series at Central Park: Hamilton Loomis
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Blue and More at The Brown
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Let's Make A Play Today
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Rock the Row Concert Series: Time Warp
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Queso
Join the On The Border Club Cantina and get free queso or sopapillas on your next visit.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff