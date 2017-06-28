DJ Khaled heads to Houston for CD signing

HOUSTON FAN LUV!! Meet me at 5pm today!! Best Buy on North Freeway

10777 North Fwy.

Houston, TX 77037 GET A #GRATEFUL CD AND GET IT SIGNED! pic.twitter.com/u0SDI9PBNq — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 28, 2017

Major key alert! If a brush with music royalty could brighten up your Wednesday, you're in luck: DJ Khaled is in Houston.The record producer and radio host turned social media superstar is holding a CD signing event at the Best Buy at 10777 North Fwy starting at 5 p.m. today.Fans will have a chance to pick up an autographed copy of 'Grateful,' Khaled's tenth studio record that dropped last week.