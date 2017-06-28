ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Khaled heads to Houston for CD signing

DJ Khaled will be in Houston Wednesday evening for a CD signing event. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Major key alert! If a brush with music royalty could brighten up your Wednesday, you're in luck: DJ Khaled is in Houston.

The record producer and radio host turned social media superstar is holding a CD signing event at the Best Buy at 10777 North Fwy starting at 5 p.m. today.

Fans will have a chance to pick up an autographed copy of 'Grateful,' Khaled's tenth studio record that dropped last week.
