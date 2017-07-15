Disney villains featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps

They include the Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Honest John (Pinocchio), Lady Tremaine (Cinderella), the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Cruella De Vil (One Hundred and One Dalmatians), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), and Scar (The Lion King).
Beginning in 1923, Disney?s Ink & Paint Department helped create the company's classic animated films.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the stamps.
Disney is the parent company of this station