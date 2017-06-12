Dinosaurs come to Houston Symphony

Ready for a thrilling adventure?The Houston Symphony presents Academy Award winning composer John Williams' score live as "Jurassic Park" plays on a 40-foot high definition screen at Jones Hall.Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Jurassic Park" will take you to a secluded island where scientists revive the age of dinosaurs in a new interactive theme park. What could possibly go wrong?The show will make its way to Houston on July 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.Tickets sales start at as low as $23 onYou can also get tickets at the Jones Hall box office at 615 Louisiana Street in downtown Houston.